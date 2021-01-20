Investors Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 823,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60.

