Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 7,371,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.