Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 1.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,472. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

