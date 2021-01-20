Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 4,034,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,901. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

