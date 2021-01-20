Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,451,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 3,413,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,974. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

