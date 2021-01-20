Investors Financial Group LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

