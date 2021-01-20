Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

