Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.