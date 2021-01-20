Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $680.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

