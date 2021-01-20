Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.68. 418,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The stock has a market cap of $392.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

