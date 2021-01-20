Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Down 2.2%

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 7,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 105,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 229,313 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

