Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $86.10. 6,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 515.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCI)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

