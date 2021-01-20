Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 63,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,341. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

