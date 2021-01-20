Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,685,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

