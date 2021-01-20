Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. 95,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,377. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.