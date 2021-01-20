Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.