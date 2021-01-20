Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

