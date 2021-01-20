Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PID opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

