Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 156,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.