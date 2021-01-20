Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 39,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,392. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

