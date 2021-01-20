Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 8.80% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSML opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

