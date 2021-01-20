Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

