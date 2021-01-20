Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

