Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.32. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

