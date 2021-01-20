Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

ITJTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

