InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Trading Up 5.1%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,322,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,506,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.