International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.45. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.66 ($8.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.