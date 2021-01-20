InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.35

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

