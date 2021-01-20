Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of IFS opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

