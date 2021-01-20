Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 372,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 3.87% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $133,606.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

