Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 234.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 171,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

