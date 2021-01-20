Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 119,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,158. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $229.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.