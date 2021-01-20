Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,919 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,750. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

