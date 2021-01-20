Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.