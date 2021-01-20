Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

