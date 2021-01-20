Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 24,444 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.40% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 159,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 140,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 92,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,896. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.