Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,547. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

