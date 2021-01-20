Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences makes up 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Integra LifeSciences worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. 513,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

