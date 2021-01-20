Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.45

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $284.46, with a volume of 410296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,908,000.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.