Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.15

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.15 and last traded at $225.74, with a volume of 1865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.53.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock worth $20,696,882. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.