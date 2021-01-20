Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 503.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Insmed by 29.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

