Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 4,853 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00.
WKHS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 8,512,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.