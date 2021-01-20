Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells 4,853 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00.

WKHS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 8,512,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

