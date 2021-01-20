Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $28,530.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $210,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 3.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

