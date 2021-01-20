Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells 5,727 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $243,225.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,865.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 29,273 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,275,717.34.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $22,719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

