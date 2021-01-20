Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,144.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

