Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.33. The stock had a trading volume of 667,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,695. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.07.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.