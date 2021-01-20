Insider Selling: NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,021,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$842,617.56.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$6,812.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock remained flat at $C$0.13 on Wednesday. 404,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 41.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$73.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

