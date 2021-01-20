Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $92.94. 1,898,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,195. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

