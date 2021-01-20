Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PLUS stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 67,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. ePlus’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth $6,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

