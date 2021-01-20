Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.17. The stock had a trading volume of 248,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,793. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.