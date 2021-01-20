Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70.
NYSE BFAM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.17. The stock had a trading volume of 248,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,793. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
